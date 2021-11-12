Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,230. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $2,011,080. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,883,000 after buying an additional 374,984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 405,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

