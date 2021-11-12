Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,487,627.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80949731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00071423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00098848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,627.73 or 1.01289972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,525.14 or 0.07203635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

