Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Shares of DNB stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -168.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

