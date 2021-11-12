Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Issues Earnings Results

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duolingo updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

DUOL stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 394,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $118.54 and a 12 month high of $204.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

