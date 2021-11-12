Dynamite One Day Trading Volume Hits $114,693.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Dynamite has a market cap of $124,386.40 and $114,693.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00419743 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.84 or 0.01080180 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,540 coins and its circulating supply is 396,933 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars.

