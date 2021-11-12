Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Dynatronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 169,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,683. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of -0.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

