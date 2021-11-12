DZ Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

FRA DTE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €16.70 ($19.65). The company had a trading volume of 6,594,176 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €16.98 and a 200-day moving average of €17.36.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

