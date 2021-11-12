E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

FRA:EOAN opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.93 and a 200 day moving average of €10.55. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

