E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.80 ($11.53) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €10.93 and a 200 day moving average of €10.55. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.