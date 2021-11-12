E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €11.05 ($13.00) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.55.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

