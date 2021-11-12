Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

EGRX traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,063. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $674.50 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.