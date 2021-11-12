Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

ECC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,017. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $464.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.