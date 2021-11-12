EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 118.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.