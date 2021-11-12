Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.49

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 10779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Edenred has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

