eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 2,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,622. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $359.71 million, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in eGain by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

