Eight Capital Lowers BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target to C$16.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$22.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 219.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:BBTV remained flat at $C$5.01 during trading on Friday. 133,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,211. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$142.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$4.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

