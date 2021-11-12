Eight Capital Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$47.50 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.42.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

LIF opened at C$36.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$23.47 and a 12 month high of C$50.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.06.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.