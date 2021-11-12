Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

ELMD opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 million, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 27.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electromed by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electromed by 322.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

