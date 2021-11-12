Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday.

Electromed stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,745. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 million, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Electromed had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Electromed by 15,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electromed by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electromed by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electromed by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,242 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

