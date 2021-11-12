Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0212

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $379.90 million and $2.12 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,428,750 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.