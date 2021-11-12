Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS.

Shares of ELDN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 287,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,802. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

