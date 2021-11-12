Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Downgraded to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

EFN stock opened at C$13.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21. The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$11.72 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.91.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.