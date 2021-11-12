Element Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $328,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,707. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

