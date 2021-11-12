Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

PINS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 52,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,348,276. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 607,587 shares of company stock valued at $32,945,470. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

