Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Square comprises approximately 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 32.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 140.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,160 shares of company stock worth $74,323,884 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $227.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,969,323. The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.13. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.