Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.

DIS traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.61. The stock had a trading volume of 493,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $291.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

