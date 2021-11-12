Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 15,341 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,341 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.91. 452,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,791,359. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.38 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

