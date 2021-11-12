Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,018 shares of company stock worth $29,224,774. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

TWLO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.70 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

