Elephas Investment Management Ltd Sells 125,200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125,200 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 31.1% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $114,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,055.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.66 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $878.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,098,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,707,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

