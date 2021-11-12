Elephas Investment Management Ltd Takes $2.22 Million Position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Yalla Group comprises 0.6% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Elephas Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Yalla Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,980,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,609,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Yalla Group by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 115,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YALA opened at $8.69 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

