Emera Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.36.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$58.86 on Friday. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.91%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.