Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -209.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 120.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 120,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

