Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 309,301 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

ENB opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

