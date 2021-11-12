Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.72.

Shares of ENB opened at C$52.62 on Monday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$37.33 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

