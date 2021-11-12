Encore Wire Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Encore Wire has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $142.36 on Friday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $145.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

