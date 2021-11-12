Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.07 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $33,290.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.55 or 0.00346486 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009136 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00254707 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004425 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

