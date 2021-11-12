Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) PT Raised to C$12.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENRFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of ENRFF opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

