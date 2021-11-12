EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of ENS traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 449,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $72.66 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

