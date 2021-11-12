EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of ENS opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $72.66 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

