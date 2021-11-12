EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.33.

NYSE NPO opened at $110.55 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

