Entain (LON:ENT) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ENT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,138 ($27.93).

Shares of Entain stock traded down GBX 27.50 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,997.50 ($26.10). 1,130,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,255. The stock has a market cap of £11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,038.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,860.43. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

