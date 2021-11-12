EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $121,999.46 and $26,971.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00220800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00090332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

