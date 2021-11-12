Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ETR traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,270. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

