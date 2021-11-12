Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 46,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,407. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $438.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

