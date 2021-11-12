Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $94.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.