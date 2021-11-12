Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

EOSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 1,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% during the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 435,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.