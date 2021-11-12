Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 4,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,243. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

