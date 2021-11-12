EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $6,819,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.14%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

