EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $414.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

