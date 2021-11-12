EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KLA by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $412.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $419.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.